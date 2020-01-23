Global  

Hillary Clinton Reportedly Refusing To Accept Legal Papers In Tulsi Gabbard Defamation Case

Hillary Clinton Reportedly Refusing To Accept Legal Papers In Tulsi Gabbard Defamation Case

Hillary Clinton Reportedly Refusing To Accept Legal Papers In Tulsi Gabbard Defamation Case

Hillary Clinton is reportedly refusing to accept to Tulsi Gabbard's legal papers.
