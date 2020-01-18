Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Trent Alexander-Arnold is a true English champion

Trent Alexander-Arnold is a true English champion

Video Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO - Duration: 01:48s - Published < > Embed
Trent Alexander-Arnold is a true English champion

Trent Alexander-Arnold is a true English champion

Trent Alexander-Arnold is one of Liverpool’s most promising young talents.

He’s grown up within the club and at only 21-years-old, he already has a Champions League victory under his belt.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

cityzenpodcast

CityzenAbroadPodcast That’s true they did, chief. All I’m saying is that @NBCSportsSoccer tweets things that make me feel like you’re… https://t.co/wc2MtsJPKB 19 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trent On Utd Rivalry [Video]Trent On Utd Rivalry

Trent Alexander-Arnold talks rivalries ahead of Liverpool's game with Manchester Utd on Sunday.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 03:14Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.