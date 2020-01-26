Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Vanessa Bryant on Kobe and Gianna Bryant: 'We Are Completely Devastated' | Billboard News

Vanessa Bryant on Kobe and Gianna Bryant: 'We Are Completely Devastated' | Billboard News

Video Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media - Duration: 01:13s - Published < > Embed
Vanessa Bryant on Kobe and Gianna Bryant: 'We Are Completely Devastated' | Billboard News

Vanessa Bryant on Kobe and Gianna Bryant: 'We Are Completely Devastated' | Billboard News

Vanessa Bryant on Kobe and Gianna Bryant: 'We Are Completely Devastated' | Billboard News
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Vanessa Bryant Breaks Her Silence on Kobe Bryant and Daughter Gianna's Deaths

The world is still in mourning the loss of a legend. On Jan. 26, news broke that Kobe Bryant was...
E! Online - Published

Grammys 2020 to Pay Tribute to Kobe Bryant During Ceremony

Kobe Bryant will be honored in a last-minute addition to the 2020 Grammys ceremony airing later...
Just Jared - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

MonterreyJr

Pedro Monterrey Jr RT @BleacherReport: Vanessa Bryant speaks on the deaths of Kobe and Gianna "...it's impossible to imagine life without them. But we wake u… 10 seconds ago

CloseUp360

CloseUp360 Shaquille O'Neal's Super Bowl party and the @Lakers' next game will both proceed on Friday—now with a nod to Kobe a… https://t.co/AjrNpk7XIv 17 seconds ago

PDaddy_1205

patrick , RIP KOBE RT @Lakers: We are devastated and have been forever changed by the sudden loss of Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna. We send our love to… 30 seconds ago

CarlosCHopkins

Carlos C. Hopkins Vanessa Bryant Thanks Fans for Support in ‘Horrific Times’ After Kobe’s and Gianna’s Deaths #kobe #gianna https://t.co/axpUJMA47V 41 seconds ago

myocean

Christian Smith RT @CBSNews: Vanessa Bryant has made her Instagram public again, giving fans a heartbreaking look at the loving father Kobe was to his four… 41 seconds ago

R8DERSRUNCALI

THEE ONLY NATION RT @ESPNLosAngeles: "My father loved you like a son, which makes us family." Jeanie Buss on how Kobe and Gianna inspired and offers her co… 51 seconds ago

_emperesse

akosua adoma 👑 RT @HeyCoolCam101: Me after seeing Vanessa Bryant’s IG talking about Kobe Bryant and Gianna. https://t.co/rpEEsOxQM6 57 seconds ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Kobe Bryant's Wife Opens Up [Video]Kobe Bryant's Wife Opens Up

Vanessa Bryant made her first public remarks since the deaths of her husband and daughter.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:32Published

Kobe Bryant to Be Honored at the Super Bowl [Video]Kobe Bryant to Be Honored at the Super Bowl

Kobe Bryant to Be Honored at the Super Bowl Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, were among nine people who lost their lives over the weekend in a helicopter crash. To honor the NBA icon's..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:20Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.