CHEAP EAT$: Pat & Mike's Bar

"SUPER BOWL 54 ISIN MIAMI THIS YEARBUT THE HOME FORTHE LOCAL TEAM -KANSAS CITY CHIESIS HERE AT PAT &MIKE'S INNORTHWESTOMAHA.""NOW WE GO INTOENEMY TERRITORY."---- WELCOME TOCHIEFSCOUNTRY...INOMAHA.2:55 - 3:08"I CAME IN HEREPRETTY BRAVE -WEARING YOURBRONCOS JERSEY -INTO ENEMYTERRITORY, BUT IHEAR YOU'RE ALLPRETTYWELCOMING.WE ARE - WE ARE TOALL FANS.AND IT'S A GREATYEAR TO BE ACHIEFS FAN, SOWE'LL CONVERTYOU.WE'LL SEE."TWOBROTHERS....OPENED PAT ANDMIKE'S BAR NEARLY30 YEARS AGO.ONE OF THEBROTHERS - MIKE -WAS A HUGECHIEFS FAN.HE PASSED DOWNHIS LOVE FOR THECHIEFS TOJENNIFER GARVEYAND HER HUSBAND....AND SOLD IT TOTHEM OVER A YEARAGO.6:12 - 6:20"THE CHIEFS HAVEBEEN DOING SOGREAT THAT WHENA BAR IS KNOWNFOR DOINGSOMETHING LIKETHAT AND THISHAPPENS IN THEFIRST COUPLE OFYEARS OF YOUOWNING THE PLACEIT'S THE BEST.IT'S BEEN A LOT OFFUN."THE BAR IS THEONLY OFFICIALKANSAS CITYCHIEFS BAR INOMAHA ON THECHIEFS WEBSITE...MAKING IT AFAVORITE FORCHIEFS FANS.42:44 - 42:54"LOONG TIME.OH MY GOLLY.SEVERAL YEARS.YOU'VE PROBABLYCOME HERE - YEAHWE'VE BEENCOMING IN HERE AGOOD TEN YEARS."THEWALLS...DECORATED WITH THECHIEFSMEMORABILIA.4:47 - 4:51" LOTS OF THETHINGS WE HAVE,HAVE BEEN THINGSTHAT PEOPLE HAVEBROUGHT IN, GIVENTO US."12:40 - 12:48"THIS JERSEY WASSIGNED FOR PATAND MIKE'S SO ITSTAYS AT PAT ANDMIKE'S.SO IT WAS SO NICETO HAVE SUCH ANICE PIECE STAYHERE AND BE APART OF THEIRHISTORY AND OURFUTURE."13:45 - 13:48" OH LOOK!

THERE'STHE BRONCOS!"FANS FINDDIFFERENT WAYSTO LEAVE THEIRMARK ON THEPLACE.16:03 - 16:10EXCUSE ME GUYS.I DON'T NORMALLYDO THIS.ON A THURSDAY."16:14 - 16:18"LET'S GET SOMEMUSIC GOING!"WHILE MOSTPEOPLE HERE WILLBE ROOTING FORONE TEAM ONSUNDAY..46:21 - 46:30"I'VE BEEN A CHIEFSFAN SINCE I WAS ANANKLE BITER.SO IT'S BEEN 50YEARS FOR ME TOWAIT THROUGH ALLTHE MISERY.IT FEELS GOOD."44:22 - 44:29" BETWEEN THE49ERS AND CHIEFS.WHO DO YOUTHINK IS GOING TOWIN?

CHIEFS.IT'LL BE A GOODGAME.I SAY BY A FIELDGOAL."44:34 - 44:36" CHIEFS.THEY'LL MAKE IT."44:48 - 44:49" I SAY THE CHIEFS."MY VOTE THISYEAR...IS WHAT'S INTHEIR KITCHEN.NOTHING SOUNDSBETTER FOR ANNFL GAME THANYUMMY BAR FOOD.THEIR MENURANGES FROMHAMBURGERS...WINGS....SANDWICHES ANDTHEIR POPULRROAST BEEF.33:13 - 33:24"SO WE HAVE OURHOT BEEF HERE.MASHED POTATOES,IT'S A HOMEMADEGRAVY.OUR CHILI BURGER -HOMEMADE CHILI,CHEESE ANDONIONS ON TOPWITH TATER TOTS,AND THEN MORETATER TOTS HERE ASOUR NACHOS."33:58 - 34:00"WE'RE JUST GOINGTO LADY & THETRAMP THIS."35:05 - 35:14"THE ROAST BEEF ISJUST SO TENDER.IT HAS A GREATFLAVOR TOO.AND THAT'S WHATMAKES THE GRAVYSO GREAT.WE USE THE ROASTBEEF DRIPPINGS TOMAKE THE GRAVY."35:19 - 35:30"HOW LONG DOESIT TAKE YOU TOMAKE THE ROASTBEEF?

SO WE SLOWCOOK OUR ROASTALL DAY.AND THEN WEHAND CARVE ITAND SELL IT WITHTHE HOT BEEF INTHE FRENCH DIPSAND CHEDDARMELTS."35:50 - 35:57"I CAN'T HELP BUTNOTICE IT'SCOVERED INJALAPEÑOS.YES.WE LIKE IT SPICY."37:12 - 37:19"OH THERE'S AJALAPEÑO ON THATONE.YOU'RE NOTALLERGIC ARE YOU?WELL MAYBE.LET'S FIND OUT."37:33 OH!

THIS ISNEW.I'VE NEVER - UMM,HAD A JALAPEÑOBEFORE.EVER?

NO.LIKE I'VE HAD ITNEAR ME BUT I'VENEVER ACTUALLYEATEN ONE.HOW IS THATPOSSIBLE?

I KNOW.I'M MEXICAN.I KNOW!

I KNOW!MEXICO IS AWARE.OH THAT WASACTUALLY KINDAGOOD.THEY'RE WARMTHO.YOU GOT A NICEPIECE IN THERE.37:58 WE DON'TNEED LIKE AN EPIPEN DO WE?

NO!WE DON'T NEED ANEPI PEN.38:00 40:58 - 41:12"THIS IS ABSOLUTELY- I LOVE CHILI.I'VE NEVER HAD ITON A HAMBURGER.AND I PUT A LITTLEBIT OF JALAPEÑOSIN THAT CHILI.STOP IT!

NO WAY!

IAM SO PROUD OFMYSELF!

LET MECALL MY MOMRIGHT NOW!"39:46 - 39:58"HAVE YOUCONSIDEREDMAKING THIS 90%CHIEFS BAR, 10%BRONCOS JUST SO ICAN COME IN - NO.OH.OKAU.I'LL JUST COME INMONDAY THROUGHSATURDAY."NEARLY ALL OFTHEIRMENU...INCLUDINGSOME OF MY NEWFAVORITES...LIKE THEIR LOADEDNACHOS...HOTBEEF PLATE ANDCHILI BURGER....ARE UNDER TENDOLLARS.52:56 - 53:04"WELL I WON'TBECOME A CHIEFSFAN, BUT I WILLBECOME A PAT ANDMIKE'S FAN.WE LOVE THAT!THERE'S A LITTLEARROWHEAD ONTHERE."53:14 - 53:24"YAAAY!

HOW DOESIT LOOK?

LOOKSGREAT ON YOU!

DOI LOOK LIKE PATRICKMAHOMES?

YEAH!

AVERY GOOD-LOOKING PATRICKMAHOMES."==OR==AND OURPHOTOGRAPHERSEAN KELLY JUSTHAD TO GET THOSEDONKEY JOKES INTHERE.PAT AND MIKESEXPECT TO HAVEQUITE THE CHIEFSFANS TURNOUT ONSUNDAY FOR THEBIG GAME.THEY WELCOMEANYONE TO COMECHECK THEM OUTHOWEVER.YOU CAN FIND PATAND MIKE'S AT 91STAND BEDFORD.IT'S OPEN EVERYDAY OF THE WEEK.THE ADDRESS ANDHOURS ARE ONTHE SCREEN.