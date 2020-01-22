Global  

'Constitutional madness': Schiff on Trump’s defense

'Constitutional madness': Schiff on Trump’s defense

'Constitutional madness': Schiff on Trump’s defense

Representative Adam Schiff, the lead House prosecutor in the impeachment trial, criticized an argument made by President Donald Trump&apos;s lawyer Alan Dershowitz, calling it &quot;a descent into constitutional madness.&quot;
