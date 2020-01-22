Representative Adam Schiff, the lead House prosecutor in the impeachment trial, criticized an argument made by President Donald Trump's lawyer Alan Dershowitz, calling it "a descent into constitutional madness."



Recent related videos from verified sources 'Constitutional madness': Schiff on Trump’s defense Representative Adam Schiff, the lead House prosecutor in the impeachment trial, criticized an argument made by President Donald Trump's lawyer Alan Dershowitz, calling it "a descent into constitutional.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:17Published 16 minutes ago Ukraine aid is not Trump's 'money': Schiff The lead Democratic prosecutor, Representative Adam Schiff, on Wednesday in the U.S. Senate referenced comments by U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland about President Trump with.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 01:19Published 1 week ago