Billie Eilish to Perform at 2020 Oscars Following Grammys Sweep

Billie Eilish to Perform at 2020 Oscars Following Grammys Sweep This past Sunday, the 18-year-old took home five grammys.

They included song, record and album of the year and best new artist.

The "Bad Guy" singer also made history as the album of the year's youngest recipient.

Her participation in the 92nd Academy Awards was confirmed in a Tweet.

@TheAcademy, via Twitter The 2020 Oscars will be held in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 9.

For the second straight year, there will be no host.