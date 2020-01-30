N.Y. Comedy Club Cancels Ari Shaffir Performance After Threats | THR News

Global  

The venue canceled Ari Shaffir's scheduled Tuesday night performance following a video he made on Twitter about the late Los Angeles Laker legend.
