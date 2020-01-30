Doctor Who Spyfall - Part 2 spoiler review 3 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: Radio Times - Duration: 16:47s - Published Doctor Who Spyfall - Part 2 spoiler review The Master is back - but what has he done to Gallifrey?In the RadioTimes.com Doctor Who podcast, Huw Fullerton and Morgan Jeffery delve into Doctor Who's new episode Spyfall - Part 2, featuring the return of the Kasaavin, the deadly schemes of Daniel Barton and (of course) Sacha Dhawan's evil Time Lord the Master.Check out our spoiler-filled review, analysis and endless Timeless Child chat, including but not limited to:What is the Timeless Child?What will happen to the Master?What is the lie or secret of Gallifrey?Who are the Kasaavin?Where did the Master get a Tardis? What happened to the Time Lords?For all the latest TV, movie and entertainment news, interviews, comment and analysis visit: http://www.radiotimes.com/You can follow us on Flipboard: https://flipboard.com/@RadioTimes Like our page on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/radiotimes/Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/RadioTimesAnd we're here on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/radiotimes/?hl=en 0

