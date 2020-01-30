Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 01:15s - Published

Over 6,000 people quarantined on cruise ship amid coronavirus scare

Some 6,000 passengers and employees have been quarantined on a Carnival-owned cruise ship at a port in Italy.

After one passenger allegedly exhibited symptoms of the Wuhan coronavirus.

A 54-year-old Chinese woman was placed in isolation aboard the Costa Smeralda on Thursday, according to 'USA Today'.

The vessel set sail from Savona, Italy, on Jan.

25 and made stops in Palma de Mallorca, Barcelona and Marseille, France.

Before it was halted by officials in Civitavecchia on Jan.

30.

The female passenger reportedly began experiencing a fever and difficulty breathing, two common symptoms of the virus.

The coronavirus, which originated in Wuhan, China, has since spread to over a dozen other countries, .

Including the United States, Japan, Australia, France, Germany and Canada