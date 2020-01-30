Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Schiff Gets a Laugh By Pointing Out DOJ’s Surprising Testimony on Subpoenas

Schiff Gets a Laugh By Pointing Out DOJ’s Surprising Testimony on Subpoenas

Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 01:42s - Published < > Embed
Schiff Gets a Laugh By Pointing Out DOJ’s Surprising Testimony on Subpoenas

Schiff Gets a Laugh By Pointing Out DOJ’s Surprising Testimony on Subpoenas

Lead House Manager Adam Schiff in Trump's impeachment trial brought a little incredulous humor into the proceedings when he pointed out the Justice Department's contradictory position on subpoenas being presented in federal court on the same day.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Article025

PoliticalChg Schiff Gets a Laugh By Pointing Out DOJ’s Surprising Testimony on Subpoenas https://t.co/ZHtnOaKXhT 38 minutes ago

Shots01

Chris RT @cheddar: “What we have seen over the last couple days is a descent into constitutional madness.” @RepAdamSchiff today pointed out the… 40 minutes ago

cheddar

Cheddar🧀 “What we have seen over the last couple days is a descent into constitutional madness.” @RepAdamSchiff today point… https://t.co/11cGGpUEts 41 minutes ago

Catz41561Sharon

Sharon Phillips Schiff Gets a Laugh By Pointing Out DOJ’s Surprising Testimony on Subpoenas - Cheddar https://t.co/cQiS0quGdn 2 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Schiff notes DOJ lawyer's contradictory impeachment argument, drawing laughter [Video]Schiff notes DOJ lawyer's contradictory impeachment argument, drawing laughter

A lawyer for the Department of Justice on Thursday argued in federal court that the U.S. House of Representatives can use its impeachment powers if the president defies congressional subpoenas.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:14Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.