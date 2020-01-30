Global  

The Plot Against America Trailer

Video Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com - Duration: 02:04s
The Plot Against America - Official Teaser - HBO - Plot synopsis: A working-class Jewish family in New Jersey watches the political rise of aviator-hero and xenophobic populist Charles Lindbergh, as he becomes president and turns the nation toward fascism.

This six-part re-imagining of history is based on the Philip Roth novel of the same name.

From the creators David Simon (The Wire) and Ed Burns (Generation Kill).

Directed by Minkie Spiro (premiere episode) starring John Turturro, Morgan Spector, Winona Ryder, Zoe Kazan, Ben Cole, David Krumholtz, Anthony Boyle release date March 16, 2020 (on HBO)
Anti-Semitism Sweeps Through The USA In Trailer For HBO's 'The Plot Against America'

Anti-Semitism Sweeps Through The USA In Trailer For HBO's 'The Plot Against America'David Simon's six-episode HBO limited series of Philip Roth's 2004 novel is coming in March. [ more...
Gothamist - Published Also reported by •Daily Caller Jerusalem Post


HBO's trailer for adaptation of Philip Roth's 'Plot Against America' shows U.S. swept by anti-Semitism

Miniseries is based on alternate history novel in which a fascistic, Jew-hating Charles Lindbergh...
Haaretz - Published


MatthewsB

Barbara Matthews RT @vulture: HBO has released the first trailer for "The Plot Against America" https://t.co/hGyrB48ds0 11 minutes ago

vulture

Vulture HBO has released the first trailer for "The Plot Against America" https://t.co/hGyrB48ds0 1 hour ago

PaulinaZegan

Paulinapl RT @winonaslays: AAAAAAA TRAILER FOR THE PLOT AGAINST AMERICA STARRING WINONA RYDER!!! ksjdlsjssk https://t.co/k59M9PXBj8 2 hours ago

atuntoo

untoo RT @RollingStone: A Jewish family grapples with Nazism's rise in the U.S. in the new trailer for HBO's adaptation of Philip Roth's 'The Plo… 3 hours ago

atuntoo

untoo RT @IndieWire: ‘The Plot Against America’ Trailer: David Simon’s HBO Adaptation Reimagines a Presidential Election https://t.co/n8XNcUI7xa… 3 hours ago

SueBreen6

Sue Breen #FBR #RESISTBernie 2020 RT @RollingStone: Nazism Grips the U.S. in the New Trailer for ‘The Plot Against America’ https://t.co/iKSS6Jxrxi 5 hours ago

Zimmlaw175

Jeffrey Zimmerman Jews under attack in first trailer for HBO's 'The Plot Against America' A warning about Bernie? https://t.co/qUHe4gwwLR 6 hours ago

sertwitero

Ser Twitero The Plot Against America - Trailer... https://t.co/OJxfSSF5D5 #theplotagainstamerica 8 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

F9 Movie - Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez [Video]F9 Movie - Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez

F9 Movie trailer - Fast and Furious 9 - Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez No matter how fast you are, no one outruns their past. Summer 2020 is the time for F9, the ninth chapter in the saga that..

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 03:51Published

F9 movie - Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, John Cena [Video]F9 movie - Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, John Cena

F9 movie trailer HD - Fast and Furious 9 - No matter how fast you are, no one outruns their past. Summer 2020 is the time for F9, the ninth chapter in the saga that has endured for almost two..

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 03:51Published

