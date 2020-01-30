The Plot Against America Trailer

The Plot Against America - Official Teaser - HBO - Plot synopsis: A working-class Jewish family in New Jersey watches the political rise of aviator-hero and xenophobic populist Charles Lindbergh, as he becomes president and turns the nation toward fascism.

This six-part re-imagining of history is based on the Philip Roth novel of the same name.

From the creators David Simon (The Wire) and Ed Burns (Generation Kill).

Directed by Minkie Spiro (premiere episode) starring John Turturro, Morgan Spector, Winona Ryder, Zoe Kazan, Ben Cole, David Krumholtz, Anthony Boyle release date March 16, 2020 (on HBO)