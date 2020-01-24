Second Coronavirus Case Confirmed In Chicago

Front Pages Today Viral Law Declared. Exclusive: Extraordinary powers granted to detain suspected virus victims as second case confir… https://t.co/BczGyPJKiq 2 minutes ago

The Cartel First case of coronavirus confirmed in Chicago; second case confirmed in US - UPDATE: The first case of a new and p… https://t.co/jzp121MPKv 2 minutes ago

The Red Wolfe❌ Renegade: God, Country, & Family❌ RT @phillyeaglesfa1: The man's wife, who is in her 60s, became the second person in the U.S. to be diagnosed with coronavirus last week aft… 3 minutes ago

P E A R L RT @cnni: JUST IN: The United States has confirmed its first person-to-person transmission of the Wuhan coronavirus, the US Centers for Dis… 7 minutes ago

Juniper RT @7NewsSydney: A second case of Coronavirus has been confirmed in Queensland bringing the total number of infected people in Australia to… 7 minutes ago

CCDPH RT @IDPH: The 2nd case of novel coronavirus has been confirmed in Illinois. Illinoisans remain at Low Risk for contracting the virus, you c… 8 minutes ago

Australia Channel A second coronavirus case has been confirmed in Queensland, bringing the nationwide total to nine. https://t.co/D7cQeEbKIS 12 minutes ago