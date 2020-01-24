Global  

Second Coronavirus Case Confirmed In Chicago

CBS 2's Marissa Parra reports this is the first person-to-person case identified in the United States.
Second coronavirus case in Chicago marks first person-to-person transmission reported in U.S.


Chicago S-T - Published Also reported by •MarketWatchBBC NewsHinduUSATODAY.com


Second U.S. Coronavirus Case Diagnosed In Chicago

Second U.S. Coronavirus Case Diagnosed In ChicagoWatch VideoA second case of the coronavirus has been diagnosed in the U.S. The CDC reported...
Newsy - Published Also reported by •CTV NewsMarketWatchFT.comBBC NewsThe VergeNewsday



ukpapers

Front Pages Today Viral Law Declared. Exclusive: Extraordinary powers granted to detain suspected virus victims as second case confir… https://t.co/BczGyPJKiq 2 minutes ago

Skowtura_Ini

The Cartel First case of coronavirus confirmed in Chicago; second case confirmed in US - UPDATE: The first case of a new and p… https://t.co/jzp121MPKv 2 minutes ago

RedWolfe45

The Red Wolfe❌ Renegade: God, Country, & Family❌ RT @phillyeaglesfa1: The man's wife, who is in her 60s, became the second person in the U.S. to be diagnosed with coronavirus last week aft… 3 minutes ago

Pearlphp

P E A R L RT @cnni: JUST IN: The United States has confirmed its first person-to-person transmission of the Wuhan coronavirus, the US Centers for Dis… 7 minutes ago

J_u_n_i_p_e_r

Juniper RT @7NewsSydney: A second case of Coronavirus has been confirmed in Queensland bringing the total number of infected people in Australia to… 7 minutes ago

CookCoHealth

CCDPH RT @IDPH: The 2nd case of novel coronavirus has been confirmed in Illinois. Illinoisans remain at Low Risk for contracting the virus, you c… 8 minutes ago

AustChannel

Australia Channel A second coronavirus case has been confirmed in Queensland, bringing the nationwide total to nine. https://t.co/D7cQeEbKIS 12 minutes ago

xomollywellsxo

Molly Wells RT @WTOL11Toledo: Our sister station, 3News, has learned from multiple sources that the patient with Chicago's second confirmed case of cor… 16 minutes ago


First Person To Person Transmission Of Coronavirus in Chicago [Video]First Person To Person Transmission Of Coronavirus in Chicago

CBS 2's Marissa Parra reports the second person with coronoavirus in Chicago is also the spouse of the first person identified with coronavirus in the city.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 02:38Published

Milwaukee doctors prepare to deal with coronavirus [Video]Milwaukee doctors prepare to deal with coronavirus

This latest case of coronavirus is creating more urgency among local health care providers.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 01:39Published

