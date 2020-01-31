Security firm shares advice to keep Chiefs fans safe on Super Bowl Sunday 4 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: 41 Action News - Duration: 02:17s - Published Security firm shares advice to keep Chiefs fans safe on Super Bowl Sunday Kansas City, Missouri, police are mobilizing for the big crowds anticipated at entertainment districts around the city for the Super Bowl. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Security firm shares advice to keep Chiefs fans safe on Super Bowl Sunday SAFETY.IT'S THE TOP PRIORITYHERE IN THE METRO ANDIN MIAMI FOR SUNDAY'SSUPER BOWL.WE HAVE LIVE TEAMCOVERAGE IN MIAMI ANDHERE IN KANSAS CITY -FOCUSING ON ALL THINGSCHIEFS.WE BEGIN WITH 41 ACTIONNEWS REPORTER ANDRESGUTIERREZ WITH WHATYOU NEED TO KNOW -- IFYOU PLAN TO HEADDOWNTOWN THISWEEKEND.Crews are getting the stageready for the pep rallyhappening at this timetomorrow.Then Sunday a sea of fanswill pack in here for theirSuper Bowl watch party.police are mobilizing for thebig crowdsIVY GOHN AND HER FRIENDSFROM FLORIDA ARE IN TOWNFOR ACHEERLEADINGCOMPETITIONBUT ON SUNDAY THEY'LL JOIN INON SUPER BOWL FEVER--WITH THE THOUSANDS OF FANSEXPECTED TO WATCH THE BIGGAME ON THE BIG SCREENS ATPOWER AND LIGHT.Ivy Gohn/Visiting from Florida/all the food and the excitementandthe football fans and everybodyK-C-P-D IS BEEFING UPSTAFFING TO KEEP EVERYONESAFE.Jake Becchina/KCWe have dozen if not over ahundredadditional officers that will beworkingsunday nightENTERTAINMENT DISTRICTSLIKE WESTPORT ALSO HIRE OFFDUTY OFFICERS TO KEEP THEPEACE.WHILE OFFICERS IN UNIFORMSARE DETERRENTS--SECURITY EXPERTS BELIEVEUNDERCOVER OFFICERS WILLHELP AS WELL.Mark Warren/StrategosInternational,Executive Vice President/and what they're looking forbehavioral indicators of peoplethatmay be exhibiting signs ofcarryingconcealed arms with ill intent.HOW SUNDAY NIGHT ENDS MAYCOME DOWN TO HOW FANSREACT TO THE GAMEMark Warren/StrategosInternational,Executive Vice President/What's the intent of the crowd?is itcelebratory is it become moreaggravated if I feel thattension isbecoming aggravating Idefinitelywant to be on the outside skirtsofthat crowd and then determiningif it'smoving that way i probably wanttomove the opposite direction.IF THINGS DO GET OUT OFHAND:Mark Warren/StrategosInternational,Executive Vice President/Don't be afraid to walk, youknow, inaround that police line. Becauseif ifit's starting to get reallyrowdy,they're going to form a linebecausethey're going to try and startpushingtheir crowd one way or the otherwhere they need to move them.now we did reach out tpower and light and westportto see if there are anyadditional security measureslike checking bags or goingthru metal detectorsPower and light said they'renot commenting on specificsand westport didn't sayanything.live dowtown kansas city.andres gutierrez. 41 actionnews





