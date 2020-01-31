Man Hopes to Reunite Wedding Ring Found on His Property with its Owner on January 31, 2020 < > Embed Video Credit: WTVR - Duration: 01:29s - Published Man Hopes to Reunite Wedding Ring Found on His Property with its Owner A Louisa man is hoping to find the owner of a wedding ring found on his property nearly two years ago. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this