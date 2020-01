Security firm shares advice to keep Chiefs fans safe on Super Bowl Sunday

DIA.IN THE EVENT THE CITYTHROWS A SUPER BOWLPARADE -- K-C-K PUBLICSCHOOLS SAYS IT WILLCANCEL CLASS.BUT TO GET TO THATPARADE -- FANS HAVE TOCHEER LOUD FOR THECHIEFS ON SUNDAY.PLANS FOR BIG WATCHPARTIES ARE UNDERWAY --AND POLICE ARE WORKINGTO KEEP EVERYONE SAFETHAT NIGHT.41 ACTION NEWSREPORTER ANDRESGUTIERREZ IS LIVE WITHTHOSE PLANS.CREWS ARE GETTING THESTAGE READY FOR THEPEP RALLY HAPPENING ATTHIS TIME TOMORROW.THEN SUNDAY A SEA OFFANS WILL PACK IN HEREFOR THEIR SUPER BOWLWATCH PARTY.POLICE ARE MOBILIZINGFOR THE BIG CROWDSA SPOKESPERSON TOLD 41ACTION NEWS THEY PLANHAVE TO SEVERAL DOZENIF NOT MORE THAN ONE-HUNDRED ADDITIONALOFFICERS WORKINGSUNDAY NIGHT.

THEY WILL INCLUDPATROL OFFICERS,TRAFFIC OFFICERSTARGETING DRUNKDRIVERS, AND TACTICALSQUADSENTERTAINMENTDISTRICTS LIKE WESTPORTALSO HIRE OFF DUTYOFFICERS TO KEEP TPEACE.IF THINGS DO GET OUT OFHAND, A SECURITY EXPERTSHARED THIS ADVICE:MARK WARREN/STRATEGOSINTERNATIONAL, EXECUTIVEVICE PRESIDEi've been in riots.

I know whatthey'relike.

And typically they'regeographically small.

So you gyourself out of them fairly,fairlyquick.

But if you're in a largecrowd, ilike to stay more towards theouteredges, the the peripheral of thecrowd so that i have thoseoptionsbe able to get away quicker.

Ifi'm inthe center of the crowd, i'mfightingupstream maybe to get away fromwhere that problem may be.NOW WE DID REACH OUTTO POWER AND LIGHT ANDWESTPORT TO SEE IFTHERE ARE ANYADDITIONAL SECURITYMEASURES LIKE CHECKINGBAGS OR GOING THRUMETAL DETECTORSPOWER AND LIGHT SAIDTHEY'RE NOTCOMMENTING ONSPECIFICS AND WESTPODIDN'T SAY ANYTHING.LIVE DOWNTOWN KANSASCITY.

ANDRES GUTIERREZ.41 ACTION NEWS.