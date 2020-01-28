Sara Akshay Atrangi Re FIRST Look, Saif BLAMES Kareena, Kartik Aaryan Marriage Plans | Top 10 News
Dhanush, Sara Alii Khan and Akshay Kumar starrrer Atrangi Re's first look out, Saif Ali Khan blames Kareen Kapoor Khan for spoiling son Taimur Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan reveals his marraige plans are among the top news today.
Recently, during the promotions of Love Aaj Kal, Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan visited the sets of a reality show. In a fun segment, Kartik revealed that he is not yet ready for marriage that got him..
Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan were spotted at the sets of Indian Idol 11. They were promoting their upcoming film Love Aaj Kal. Sara wore a traditional white floral embroidered lehenga. Kartik wore a..
