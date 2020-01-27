Clippers Hold 24-Second Moment Of Silence To Honor Kobe Bryant, Lakers Prepare For Friday Game
Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 02:51s - Published
now < > Embed
Clippers Hold 24-Second Moment Of Silence To Honor Kobe Bryant, Lakers Prepare For Friday Game
The Los Angeles Lakers Wednesday night issued their first official statement since the death of Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven others in a helicopter crash in Calabasas Sunday morning.
Recent related news from verified sources
The Lakers likely will honor Kobe Bryant at their next scheduled home game, Friday against the... USATODAY.com - Published 2 days ago Also reported by • Just Jared • Sify
NBA postpones Tuesday game between Lakers, Clippers after crash that killed Kobe Bryant 'out of... FOX Sports - Published 3 days ago Also reported by • TMZ.com • Sify
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Recent related videos from verified sources