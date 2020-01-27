Global  

Clippers Hold 24-Second Moment Of Silence To Honor Kobe Bryant, Lakers Prepare For Friday Game

The Los Angeles Lakers Wednesday night issued their first official statement since the death of Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven others in a helicopter crash in Calabasas Sunday morning.
