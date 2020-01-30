Kushner said Washington wants US to wait on annexation In the West Bank

White House senior adviser Jared Kushner said Washington wants Israel to wait.

He said they hope Israel waits until after the March 2 election before making any moves toward settlement annexation in the West Bank.

This comes after President Donald Trump announced a U.S. peace plan.

Although the plan has been praised by Israel, Palestinians rejected the plan.

According to Reuters, Kushner accused Palestinians of playing “the victimhood card.”