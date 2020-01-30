Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Jamia firing row: Protesters outside Delhi Police headquarters detained

Jamia firing row: Protesters outside Delhi Police headquarters detained

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 03:00s - Published < > Embed
Jamia firing row: Protesters outside Delhi Police headquarters detained

Jamia firing row: Protesters outside Delhi Police headquarters detained

Delhi police cracked down on protesters who were sitting outside the police HQ at ITO.

They were protesting against the firing in Jamia area on Thursday where one student was injured.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Jamia firing: Students protesting outside Delhi Police HQ detained

Delhi Police on Friday (January 31) has detained student protesters of Jamia Milia Islamia who were...
Zee News - Published

Man opens fire at protesters in Jamia, 1 injured

A gun-wielding man in Jamia area of Delhi opened fire at protesters during an anti-CAA stir on...
IndiaTimes - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

kashyapnimisha

Nimisha Kashyap RT @CNNnews18: #NewsAlert - Protesters continue to sit outside Police Headquarters (Old) at ITO against the firing incident in Jamia area y… 3 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Budget session of the Parliament begins: President Kovind addresses both houses | Oneindia News [Video]Budget session of the Parliament begins: President Kovind addresses both houses | Oneindia News

BUDGET SESSION OF PARLIAMENT BEGINS, ANTI-CAA PROTESTERS DETAINED, REMOVED FROM OUTSIDE DELHI POLICE HEADQUARTERS, ATTEMPT TO MURDER CHARGE REGISTERED AGAINST JAMIA SHOOTER, AMIT SHAH CONDEMNS JAMIA..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:53Published

'Couldn't react immediately': Special Commissioner at Jamia shooting incident [Video]'Couldn't react immediately': Special Commissioner at Jamia shooting incident

Special Commissioner Praveer Ranjan met injured Jamia student on Thursday. Ranjan said police couldn't react immediately as things escalated very quickly. Meanwhile, protesters gathered at Delhi Police..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:11Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.