Kobe Bryant to be honored at the Super Bowl 9 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:20s - Published Kobe Bryant to be honored at the Super Bowl Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, were among nine people who lost their lives over the weekend in a helicopter crash.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this DJ JL RT @KUBE933: Kobe Bryant To Be Honored At Super Bowl LIV https://t.co/1E32wHRTH4 https://t.co/zazEAjJ0Z3 14 minutes ago KJ103 Kobe Bryant will be remembered in a special tribute at Super Bowl LIV. https://t.co/mVmEUmMDtc 15 minutes ago CRUFF technologies Kobe Bryant will be honored at the Super Bowl on Sunday - CNET https://t.co/rwZDouT1ik https://t.co/B42lWa3wxm 27 minutes ago Debojit Acharjee Kobe Bryant will be honored at the Super Bowl on Sunday - CNET https://t.co/QkilTRjax1 https://t.co/VmZUZEdRwz 34 minutes ago Tania Gonzalez @CES2020 Kobe Bryant will be honored at the Super Bowl on Sunday - CNET https://t.co/rkZlqsDj2s 1 hour ago S Lloyd Kobe Bryant to be honored at Super Bowl LIV in Miami https://t.co/n4u2hrD6fL via @DailyMailCeleb #sbliv 1 hour ago David Papp Kobe Bryant will be honored at the Super Bowl on Sunday - CNET https://t.co/uO5GpFitcG 2 hours ago Perla Solutions Kobe Bryant will be honored at the Super Bowl on Sunday - CNET https://t.co/Gu7642lMgm https://t.co/qbVR5w45hw 2 hours ago