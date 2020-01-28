Weinstein Accuser Expected To Testify About Rape

Global  

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:33s - Published < > Embed
NEW YORK (Reuters) - A onetime aspiring actress who prosecutors say maintained a relationship with Harvey Weinstein after he raped her because she felt “trapped” is expected to testify against the former Hollywood producer at his Manhattan criminal trial on Friday.

Film producer Harvey Weinstein and his legal team leave the New York Criminal Court after a hearing for Weinstein's sexual assault trial in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., January 30, 2020.
