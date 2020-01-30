President Trump scheduled to arrive at PBIA around 6:35 p.m.

Global  

President Donald Trump is scheduled to be back in town this weekend, arriving in Palm Beach County on Friday night.
ARE IN PLACE AHEAD OFPRESIDENT TRUMP'S ARRIVAL.HE'S SPENDING THE WEEKEND ATHIS MAR-A- LAGO CLUB.

THERESTRICTIONS WILL BE IN PLACETHROUGH SUNDAY.BEFORE HIS




