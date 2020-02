23ABC News at 6 a.m. - January 31

DEMOCRATSSCRAMBLE TO SEE IF THEY CAN GETENOUGH VOTES FOR NEWWITNESSES.THIS AFTER A KEY REPUBLICANSENATOR SAID LATE LAST NIGHT --HE'S NOT GOING TO VOTE FOR NEWTESTIMONY.ABC'S MEGAN TEVRIZIAN IS ONCAPITOL HILL WITH THE LATEST.KEY REPUBLICAN SENATORS -WEIGHING IN OVERNIGHT ONTHE ISSUE OF WITNESSES -SIGNALING TO REPUBLICANS -THE IMPEACHMENT TRIAL MAY SOONBE OVER.SENATOR JOSH HAWLEY (R-MO) SOT:THEY ARE REALLY GRASPING ATSTRAWS AT THIS POINT AND IT'STIME TO VOTE.REPUBLICAN SENATOR LAMARALEXANDER - WHO IS NOT RUNNINGFOR RE-ELECTION - SAYING HE WILLVOTE AGAINST HAVINGWITNESSES APPEAR -(GFX ) IN A STATEMENT SAYING'THERE IS NO NEED FORMORE EVIDENCE TO PROVE SOMETHINGTHAT HAS ALREADYBEEN PROVEN' AND WHILE HE CALLSTHE PRESIDENT'SACTIONS 'INAPPROPRIATE' HE SAYSIT 'DOES NOT MEET THECONSTITUTION'S HIGH BAR FOR ANIMPEACHABLE OFFENSE.'BUT REPUBLICAN SENATOR SUSANCOLLINS SAYS SHE WILL VOTE TOALLOW WITNESSES -SENATOR MITT ROMNEY ALSO SAYSHE'S INTERESTED INHEARING FROM WITNESSES, BUTSENATOR LISA MURKOWSKI ISSTILL ON THE FENCE.SENATOR SHERROD BROWN (D-OH)SOT:WE NEED FOUR REPUBLICAN SENATORSTO GROW A BACK BONEIN THURSDAY'S MARATHON SESSION -MURKOWSKI ANDOTHERS ASKING WHETHER BOLTON'SALLEGATIONSWOULD RISE TO THE LEVEL OFIMPEACHABLE OFFENSE, EVEN IFTRUE?CHIEF JUSTICE JOHN G.

ROBERTSJR. SOT:"THEREFORE FOR THIS AND OTHERREASONS HIS TESTIMONY WOULD ADDNOTHINGTO THIS CASE"FORMER NATIONAL SECURITY ADVISORJOHN BOLTON - IN HISUPCOMING BOOK REPORTEDLY CLAIMSTHE PRESIDENTWITHHELD AID TO PRESSURE UKRAINETO INVESTIGATEPOLITICAL RIVAL JOE BIDEN ANDHIS SON.NATS - OF RALLYAT A RALLY IN IOWA THURSDAYNIGHT - THE PRESIDENT --SEEMING UNPHASED -"THE DEMOCRATS ARE TRYING TOOVERTURNTHE LAST ELECTION.

WE WILL MAKESURE THAT THEY FACE ANOTHERCRUSHINGDEFEAT."TAG: LATER THIS AFTERNOON THEREWILL BE MORE DEBATE ON WITNESSESTHEN A VOTE.

IF THERE ARE 51VOTES THEY COULDMOVE TO CLOSING ARGUMENTS AND ANACQUITTAL ON PRESIDENT TRUMPCOULD HAPPEN AS EARLY AS TONIGHTOR TOMORROW MORNING.

MT ABC NEWSCAPITOLHILLBACK HERE AT HOME --- THE KERNCOUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE HAS NOWRELEASED THE RESULTS OF SEVERALSATURATIONPATROLS IN WASCO.LAST THURSDAY -- DEPUTIES MADESEVEN MISDEMEANORARRESTS AND ONE FELONY ARRESTSDURING AN OPERATION.ON WEDNESDAY -- DEPUTIES HELD ASECOND OPERATION ANDMADE SIX MORE ARRESTS -- FIVEMISDEMEANORS AND ONE FORDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE.DEPUTIES ARRESTED 26- YEAR-OLDJAIME DAMIAN CRUZ ONWEDNESDAY NIGHT IN FRONT OFWASCO HIGH SCHOOL.HE WAS BOOKED ON SEVERAL CHARGES--- INCLUDING D-U-IAND DRIVING WITHOUT A LICENSE.AS MANY ARE PREPARING FOR THESUPER BOWL THIS SUNDAY...THE CALIFORNIA HIGHWAY PATROL ISREMINDING EVERYONE THEYSHOULD ALSO PREPARE HOW THEY'REGETTING HOME SAFELY.OPTIONS INCLUDE CALLING A CAB ORRIDE-SHARE SERVICE --- ORLINING UP A DESIGNATED DRIVER INADVANCE.C-H-P OFFICIALS ALSO SAY ALCOHOLIS NOT THE ONLYSUBSTANCE THAT CAN LEAD TO A D-U-I ARREST -- CANNABIS,PRESCRIPTION DRUGS, AND ILLEGALDRUGS ALL CAN IMPAIRDRIVING.THE C-H-P SAYS OFFICERS MADE 187D-U-I ARRESTS ON SUPER BOWLSUNDAY IN 20-19 -- AND THREEPEOPLE DIED ON THAT DAY INALCOHOL-INVOLVED COLLISIONSACROSS THESTATE.ON OUR WEBSITE TURNTO23 DOTCOM... YOU CAN FIND SEVERALPLACES AROUND TOWN WHERE YOU CANWATCH THE SUPER BOWL ANDSCORE SOME DEALS ON FOOD ANDDRINKSIN EDUCATION NEWS --- KERN HIGHSCHOOL DISTRICTOFFICIALS CONTINUED DISCUSSIONSWITH THECOMMUNITY ON THURSDAY NIGHTABOUT STUDENT BEHAVIOR ANDSCHOOL CLIMATE.LAST NIGHT'S FORUM INCLUDEDSAMPLES OF STUDENTDISCIPLINE AND REFERRAL DATA,CURRENT SCHOOL CLIMATE SURVEYRESULTS, AND PRACTICES RELATEDTO POSITIVEBEHAVIOR INTERVENTIONS ANDSUPPORTS.SIX YEARS AGO, THE KERN HIGHSCHOOL DISTRICT WAS SUED TO ENDDISCRIMINATORY DISCIPLINEPRACTICES THAT TARGETED BLACKAND HISPANIC STUDENTS.THE DISTRICT IS REQUIRED TO HAVETWO COMMUNITYFORUMS EACH YEAR.OFFICIALS SAY THEY RECOGNIZE THEIMPORTANCE OF THESE FORUMS.DR. BRENDA LEWIS, KHSD ASSOC.SUPERINTENDENT"I THINK THE STATS AREIMPORTANT, ANDWE WANT THE COMMUNITY TOUNDERSTAND WHAT IS GOING ON INOURSCHOOL SITES WITH REGARDS TO THESTUDENTS."THE KERN EDUCATION JUSTICECOLLABORATIVE ---WHICH HELD A MARCH FOREDUCATIONAL JUSTICE AHEAD OFTHE FORUM --- SAYS THE DISTRICTHAS MADE STRIDES INRECENT YEARS TO HELP INCREASEEDUCATIONAL SUCCESS OFMINORITY STUDENTS --- BUT MORENEEDS TO BE DONE.AMERICAN HEART MONTH STARTSTOMORROW AND THE AMERICANHEART ASSOCIATION WILL BETURNING KERN COUNTY RED TORAISE AWARENESS.23ABC'S DANIELA GARRIDO HAS MOREON HOW YOU CAN GETINVOLVED.DR. CALEB THOMPSON/INTERVENTIONAL CARDIOLOGIST ATMEMORIAL HOSPITAL :"WE KNOW ITSTHE LEADING CAUSEOF DEATH IN WESTERNCIVILIZATION" KEEPING YOUR HEARTHEALTH CAN PREVENT YOU FROM THELEADING CAUSES OF DEATH INAMERICA.HEART DISEASE, NUMBER ONE.AND STROKE, NUMBER FIVE."ITS KINDA BASIC STUFF, NOT VERYSEXY, EAT WELL, BALANCED DIET,STAY AWAY FROM ANIMAL PRODUCTSAS MUCH AS POSSIBLE,VEGGIES, GRAIN AND ROUTINE ORAEROBIC EXERCISE"COMBINED 219-THOUSAND LIVES ARECLAIMED EACH YEAR FROMUNHEALTHY HEART HEALTH."SOME OF THE MAIN RISK FACTORSARE HIGHCHOLESTEROL, DIABETES, SMOKING,AND FAMILY HISTORY"THE MONTH OF FEBRUARY ISDEDICATED TO RAISINGAWARENESS ON THE RISK FACTORSAND SYMPTOMS OFHEART DISEASE.FRENCHY VALENZUELA/HEAR T HEALTHSUPPORTER: "THEREASON I'M SO INVOLVED ANDPASSIONATE AND WORKING WITHTHE AMERICAN HEART ASSOCIATIONIS BECAUSE I HAVE AHISTORY WITH IT..

MY DADSUFFERED FROM HEART DISEASE AT AYOUNG AGE SO IT WAS ANENLIGHTENING EXPERIENCE"FOR FRENCHY VALENZUELA THATEXPERIENCE MEANT ADJUSTINGHER LIFESTYLE."A LOT OF OUR FAVORITE MEXICANFOOD THAT WE WEREUSED TO EATING..

FRIED TACOSTORTILLAS WENT OUT THE WINDOWAND IT WAS MOTIVATING AS AFAMILY TO SEE HIM DO THAT"ACCORDING TO THE AMERICAN HEARTASSOCIATION, TOTREAT, BEAT AND PREVENT HEARTDISEASE, WOMEN AND MEN SHOULDUNDERSTAND FAMILY HEALTH HISTORYAND KNOWUNDERSTAND THEIR OWN NUMBERS."PRIMARY PREVENTION YOU WANT TOMAKE SURE YOU'RESEEING YOUR DOCTOR ON A YEARLYBASIS JUST SO THEY CANKEEP AN EYE ON YOU"A COUNTRY ICON -- CRANKING OUTTHE NUMBER ONE HITS SINCE THE80'S -- WILL BE HITTING THESTAGE TONIGHT IN BAKERSFIELD.WYNONNA AND THE BIG NOISE WILLBE AT THE FOX THEATERTONIGHTWYNONNA JUDD WAS ONCE DUBBED BYROLLING STONEAS "THE GREATEST FEMALE COUNTRYSINGER SINCEPATSY CLINE."THE ICONIC PERFORMER HASRECEIVED OVER SIXTY INDUSTRYAWARDS WITH COUNTLESS CHARTINGSINGLES.WYNONNA AND THE BIG NOISE WILLHIT THE STAGE AT 8 P.M.TICKETS CAN STILL BE PURCHASEDAT THE BOX OFFICEOR ONLINE -- STARTING AT 39-DOLLARS.