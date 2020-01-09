Global  

Delaney Drops Out

Former Rep.

John Delaney is quitting the 2020 race for the Democratic presidential nomination.

Delaney was the first candidates to formally declare he was running for the nomination.

Delaney is a former business executive from Maryland.

He self-funded most of his campaign.

He has seen almost zero support in polls.

The first primary contest in Iowa on Monday.
