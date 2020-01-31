Lot J parties in Miami 1 day ago < > Embed Video Credit: 41 Action News - Duration: 03:07s - Published Tailgaters from Lot J moved to Miami for the Super Bowl. Tailgaters from Lot J moved to Miami for the Super Bowl. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Lot J parties in Miami FOR ALL THE FANS THATARRIVE IN MIAMI TODAYTHERE'S A RALLY FOR YOUTO GO TO TOMORROW ATONE FLORIDA TIME.IT WILL BE HOSTED BYMITCH HOLTHUS -- THEVOICE OF THE CHIEFS.THE EVENT IS FREE!IT WIL LBE AT THEVERIZON AMPHITHEATERSTAGE IN BAYFRONT PARK.THE DEDICATION TO THISTEAM IS UNREAL.A GROUP OF FRIENDSSTARTED ORGANIZING APREPARTY IN FLORIDASATURDAY AND IT HASGROWN. BIG TIME!NATS OF TAILGATETHIS MASSIVE TAILGATE ATARROWHEAD -Nats -Welcome to lot J chiefskingdom madness out here!Its phenomenal out here!STARTED AS JUST A FEWDOZEN FRIENDS JUST AFEW YEARS AGOAnd it got so big we had tomove to lot jNOW THE LOT JTAILGATERS NUMBER -JOSH YOUNGOver a thousand minimumevery game even the reallycold onesA PRE-GAME PARTY FCHIEFS FANSWe're lucky enough that werun it on donations.THEN THE CHIEFS WONTHE AFC CHAMPIONSHIP -He and I jokingly said hey letsthrow a party down in FloridaTHE LOT J FOUNDERSSTARTED PLANNING - ANDNOW - THEY'RE GETTINGREADY TO WELCOMETHOUSANDS IN FT.LAUDERDALEThough the grapevines theycontacted us and since we'rea 35,000 square footentertaintment complexword started getting out thatwe're doing this and then 810reached out and thenboulevard and then bleacherreposo now we're expecting nowanywhere from ten to 15thousand people if not moreAND SOME VIPSSo we have Dante hallcoming, we have Tamba HaliALL TO CELEBRATE KC'STEAM.We all love the chiefsI think the fact that we'refinally here I mean its crazytatmost of the people that aregonna be here Saturday nightweren't alive the last time thishappened.We dont want ot be south ornorth no chapters were all lot jtailagters no matter wehreyou're at.CHIEFSS!!!!!! LET'S GO!!!





