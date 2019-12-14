Bale going nowhere, insists Zidane

SHOWS: MADRID, SPAIN (JANUARY 31, 2020) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) 1.

(SOUNDBITE) (Spanish) REAL MADRID COACH, ZINEDINE ZIDANE, SAYING: "We know that we are going to have a very tough match but so will they.

What I'm expecting and everybody is expecting is to watch a great football match.

We don't have to compare the other match (pre-season match between Real Madrid and Atletico) with this one, they have nothing in common." 2.

(SOUNDBITE) (Spanish) REAL MADRID COACH, ZINEDINE ZIDANE, SAYING: "Well, Gareth (Bale) is with us and he is in my plans.

I'm not considering that option (Bale to rejoin Class="kln">Tottenham Hotspur )." 4.

(SOUNDBITE) (French) REAL MADRID COACH, ZINEDINE ZIDANE, SAYING: "As I always say we try to win every game.

The fact that we haven't won since 2012 is just a circumstance but we have defeated them at their home.

Tomorrow we have the chance to change that streak and keep up our good form.

We have to keep winning and scoring goals.

It is going to be a tough game." STORY: Real Madrid expect a tough match against cross-city rivals Atletico Madrid, coach Zinedine Zidane said on Friday (January 31) as he insisted forward Gareth Bale was going nowhere on the final day of the January transfer window.

Real Madrid host Atletico at the Bernabeu on Saturday (February 1) with doubts over midfielder Eden Hazard's fitness.

The Belgium forward has been sidelined since picking an injury against Paris St Germain in November 2019.

After overcoming a stuttering pre-season in which they lost 7-3 to Atletico, Real Madrid are top of La Liga with 46 points while Simeone's side are fifth with 36.

The last time that Real Madrid defeated Atletico at the Bernabeu in the league was in 2012.

Media have linked forward Bale with a last-minute move to Tottenham on the last day of the winter transfer window but speaking at a news conference, Zidane ruled out that possibility.

(Production: Guillermo Martinez, Silvio Castellanos)