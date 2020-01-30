Commuters wear plastic bottles on heads at Chinese train station amid coronavirus outbreak

Five commuters were captured wearing plastic bottles on their head at Guangzhou Metro amid the coronavirus outbreak.

In the video, a woman and one child can be seen covering their heads with plastic bottles while waiting for a train on the platform.

Another still shows five people in total including the mother and the child wearing plastic bottles to attempt to prevent any potential infection.

According to reports, the five people all had masks on, otherwise they would not be allowed to enter the train station with only plastic bottles on their heads.