Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Commuters wear plastic bottles on heads at Chinese train station amid coronavirus outbreak

Commuters wear plastic bottles on heads at Chinese train station amid coronavirus outbreak

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:35s - Published < > Embed
Commuters wear plastic bottles on heads at Chinese train station amid coronavirus outbreak

Commuters wear plastic bottles on heads at Chinese train station amid coronavirus outbreak

Five commuters were captured wearing plastic bottles on their head at Guangzhou Metro amid the coronavirus outbreak.

In the video, a woman and one child can be seen covering their heads with plastic bottles while waiting for a train on the platform.

Another still shows five people in total including the mother and the child wearing plastic bottles to attempt to prevent any potential infection.

According to reports, the five people all had masks on, otherwise they would not be allowed to enter the train station with only plastic bottles on their heads.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Chinese people making DIY coronavirus helmets, masks [Video]Chinese people making DIY coronavirus helmets, masks

CHINA — As the Wuhan virus continues to fan out across all parts of China, the number of confirmed cases is already over 9,400, with another 12,000 plus suspected cases and over 200 dead. And these..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:31Published

Chinese woman spotted covering head with plastic bottle on train during coronavirus outbreak [Video]Chinese woman spotted covering head with plastic bottle on train during coronavirus outbreak

A woman was captured covering her head with a plastic bottle on a train during the coronavirus outbreak in southern China. The video, shot in the city of Chengdu in Sichuan Province on January 27,..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:35Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.