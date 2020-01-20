Trump signs executive order targeting human trafficking

Global  

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:58s
Marking the 20th anniversary of the Trafficking Victims Protection Act (TVPA), U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday signed an executive order to combat human trafficking, to help remove "child sexual abuse material from the internet" as well as adding a new position at the White House to focus on the issue.
"We will not rest until we've stopped every last human trafficker and liberated every last survivor," Trump said at the White House Summit on Human Trafficking on Friday (January 31).

After signing an executive order, Trump gave away a few pens and made what appeared to be a remark mocking Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

The president said, "it's not good" to sign letter, by letter, by letter.

Earlier this month, Pelosi used a few dozen pens to sign impeachment articles, at a desk bearing a placard reading #DefendOurDemocracy.

Afterward, she handed pens to the impeachment managers and committee chairs involved in the investigation.



