Ministers gather in Sunderland for symbolic Cabinet meeting

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has hosted the final Cabinet meeting prior to the UK's departure from the EU in Sunderland, which was the first constituency in the United Kingdom to return a leave vote in the 2016 referendum.

Ministers gathered at the National Glass Centre for the symbolic occasion.

Report by Patelr.

