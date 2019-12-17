Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > European Union > Ministers gather in Sunderland for symbolic Cabinet meeting

Ministers gather in Sunderland for symbolic Cabinet meeting

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:04s - Published < > Embed
Ministers gather in Sunderland for symbolic Cabinet meeting

Ministers gather in Sunderland for symbolic Cabinet meeting

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has hosted the final Cabinet meeting prior to the UK's departure from the EU in Sunderland, which was the first constituency in the United Kingdom to return a leave vote in the 2016 referendum.

Ministers gathered at the National Glass Centre for the symbolic occasion.

Report by Patelr.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Ministers arriving in Downing Street for Cabinet [Video]Ministers arriving in Downing Street for Cabinet

Senior government ministers have arrived in Downing Street this morning for today’s Cabinet meeting with the Prime Minister, Boris Johnson. Report by Chinnianl. Like us on Facebook at..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 03:46Published

UK PM Johnson opens first cabinet meeting [Video]UK PM Johnson opens first cabinet meeting

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told the first meeting of senior ministers in his new government on Tuesday that they &quot;ain&apos;t seen nothing yet folks&quot; in terms of how much..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:04Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.