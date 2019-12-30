Global  

Record set for the longest spaceflight by a woman astronaut after 11 months

Record set for the longest spaceflight by a woman astronaut after 11 months

Record set for the longest spaceflight by a woman astronaut after 11 months

NASA astronaut Christina Koch has clocked 11 months on the International Space Station.
Astronaut to return home after 11 months in space

After nearly 11 months onboard the International Space Station, NASA astronaut Christina Koch can't...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •Seattle Times



Koch Sets Record For Longest Spaceflight By A Woman

NASA astronaut Christina Koch breaks the previous record set by Peggy Whitson for longest spaceflight by a woman.

Credit: A Plus     Duration: 02:15

Astronaut Christina Koch Breaks Spaceflight Record

Astronaut Christina Koch Breaks Spaceflight Record. After 289 days in space, Koch broke the record for longest single space flight by a woman. The record was previously held by Peggy..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:11

