Buses carrying Brits from Wuhan arrive at Wirral facility

Buses carrying 83 Brits who returned to the UK from Wuhan in China on Friday morning have arrived at a facility on the Wirral.

The convoy travelled from RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire to Arrowe Park Hospital.

Report by Patelr.

