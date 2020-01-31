Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 01:00s - Published

Billie Eilish has condemned 'disrespectful' fan impersonations of her

Billie Eilish took to Instagram on Thursday to urge people to stop pranking others by pretending to be her.

Eilish asked her followers to "please stop doing this s***,” saying it was “not safe” and “mean”.

“It is not safe for you and it is mean to the people who don’t know any better”.

She also said the pranks make her “look bad”.

In a separate post, she also shared a close-up of one of her YouTube impersonators, teasing them for their clothing choice.

“also soooo disrespectful that you'd go out pretending to be me wearing THIS”.

One of the YouTube stars featured in Eilish’s plea, Jordan Matter, has since spoken out about his stunt.

"I had absolutely no intention of disrespecting Billie.

I’m a big fan, like everyone else"