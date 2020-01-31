EU Council bids goodbye to Britain's union jack 3 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:46s - Published EU Council bids goodbye to Britain's union jack Officials removed British flags from the European Council on Friday, leaving the 27 flags of the European Union's remaining member states hanging away from the renowned union jack on Brexit day.

