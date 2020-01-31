Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > EU Council bids goodbye to Britain's union jack

EU Council bids goodbye to Britain's union jack

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:46s - Published < > Embed
EU Council bids goodbye to Britain's union jack

EU Council bids goodbye to Britain's union jack

Officials removed British flags from the European Council on Friday, leaving the 27 flags of the European Union&apos;s remaining member states hanging away from the renowned union jack on Brexit day.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

NapoleonVII

Éric Legrand RT @Reuters: The EU council bids goodbye to Britain's union jack flag on #Brexit day. Live #Brexit updates here: https://t.co/POHho5CY38 ht… 43 seconds ago

MariosKaratzias

Marios Karatzias #Tonight The #EU council bids goodbye to Britain's union jack flag on #Brexit day. Live #Brexit updates here:… https://t.co/6JkslKTa7V 8 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

EU Council bids goodbye to Britain's union jack [Video]EU Council bids goodbye to Britain's union jack

Officials removed British flags from the European Council on Friday, leaving the 27 flags of the European Union's remaining member states hanging away from the renowned union jack on Brexit day.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:46Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.