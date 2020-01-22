Global  

House Managers, President's Lawyers Spend Afternoon Making Their Closing Arguments

House Managers, President's Lawyers Spend Afternoon Making Their Closing ArgumentsCBS4's Katherine Johnson has the details from Capitol Hill.
Fact-checking the impeachment defense of Donald Trump

Lawyers for President Donald Trump closed their arguments in the Senate’s impeachment trial...
PolitiFact - Published

Impeachment Trial: Senate Hears Opening Arguments Against Trump

With a marathon day of debate on the rules of President Trump's impeachment trial now behind them,...
cbs4.com - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.com



steadyresister

MaBell RT @jaketapper: Also: the question was asked of the president’s lawyers, not House Impeachment managers. 4 minutes ago

AlanWessman

Alan Wessman @SenMikeLee “Via video” You mean that you never actually watched a witness testifying before you, a juror, nor bei… https://t.co/SJiPlJzIbE 7 minutes ago

lisalabarge169

lisa labarge RT @JerryMoran: When I took the oath at the beginning of the trial, I vowed to deliver impartial justice according to the Constitution & th… 8 minutes ago

WindDancer_Mel

WindOfTruth @cspan The President’s lawyers provided in the videos that was presented by the house managers that information was… https://t.co/vwvhZZTyX5 11 minutes ago

MiddleoftheRo15

Middle of the Road RT @lawyer4laws: The President's defense lawyers uses "Facts" and "Laws" . . The House Managers uses "Emotions" "Stories" and "Misrepresent… 11 minutes ago

ProudoftheUSA

Melissia RT @JonathanTurley: I hold a different interpretation but not necessary a different ultimate conclusion from Dershowitz. I do not believe t… 23 minutes ago

FaleroGeorge

George Falero RT @SenAlexander: The Senate has spent nine long days considering this “mountain” of evidence, the arguments of the House managers and the… 30 minutes ago


Senators Questioning President's Lawyers, House Managers In 2nd Day Of Q&A In Impeachment Trial [Video]Senators Questioning President's Lawyers, House Managers In 2nd Day Of Q&A In Impeachment Trial

CBS4's Katherine Johnson reports there's still a lot of uncertainty about what happens next.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:42Published

Trump’s Day In Court [Video]Trump’s Day In Court

During President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial, his lawyers denied he abused his power and said the Senate should care more about looking into Joe and Hunter Biden.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:40Published

