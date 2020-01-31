Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 'Diana: A True Musical Story' Prepares For Broadway Run

'Diana: A True Musical Story' Prepares For Broadway Run

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:40s - Published < > Embed
'Diana: A True Musical Story' Prepares For Broadway Run

'Diana: A True Musical Story' Prepares For Broadway Run

It's a big American musical about British royals, and a bright star who left royal life and died too young; CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

iHeartRadioBway

iHeartRadio Broadway Meet the cast and creatives of @DianaOnBroadway 🤩 https://t.co/X7UJGTdL8Z 1 day ago

TAALS7

BroadwayRox RT @davidfriend8: 'Diana: A True Musical Story' Creators Hope To Bring Royal Mania To Broadway https://t.co/o33bdZ3Iv3 @dbdavidbryan good l… 2 days ago

BonJoviBacking

Bon Jovi Backing ‘Diana: A True Musical Story’ Creators Hope To Bring Royal Mania To Broadway https://t.co/lzWxf146dA 2 days ago

davidfriend8

lucy appleton 'Diana: A True Musical Story' Creators Hope To Bring Royal Mania To Broadway https://t.co/D4l85JBOm1 @david"lemamoo… https://t.co/C7fqVEMW23 2 days ago

davidfriend8

lucy appleton 'Diana: A True Musical Story' Creators Hope To Bring Royal Mania To Broadway https://t.co/o33bdZ3Iv3 @dbdavidbryan… https://t.co/Pn01Zfqtz7 2 days ago

davidfriend8

lucy appleton 'Diana: A True Musical Story' Creators Hope To Bring Royal Mania To Broadway https://t.co/snyaADJy65 #davidbryan da… https://t.co/zoVCsfZDKF 2 days ago

DaveCarlinTV

Dave Carlin It's a big American musical about British royals, and a bright star who left royal life and died too young.… https://t.co/XPqtXNEV0V 3 days ago

T2Conline

TimesSquareChronicle Meet The Cast and Creatives With Tea and Diana: A True Musical Story https://t.co/Pb62R7z5By 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.