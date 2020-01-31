U.S. declares coronavirus a public health emergency 39 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:32s - Published U.S. declares coronavirus a public health emergency The Trump administration on Friday declared a public health emergency over the coronavirus outbreak and said it would bar entry to the United States starting on Sunday of foreign nationals who have traveled to China.

