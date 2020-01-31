Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > U.S. declares coronavirus a public health emergency

U.S. declares coronavirus a public health emergency

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:32s - Published < > Embed
U.S. declares coronavirus a public health emergency

U.S. declares coronavirus a public health emergency

The Trump administration on Friday declared a public health emergency over the coronavirus outbreak and said it would bar entry to the United States starting on Sunday of foreign nationals who have traveled to China.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Novel coronavirus a public health emergency: WHO

Soon after India confirmed its first positive case of novel coronavirus in Kerala on Thursday, the...
IndiaTimes - Published Also reported by •ReutersUSATODAY.comPoliticoJerusalem PostFXstreet.comMid-DayBangkok Post


Facebook bans coronavirus fake news, false cures and conspiracy theories

Facebook bans coronavirus fake news, false cures and conspiracy theoriesPeople wear face masks at Heathrow Airport in London on 29 January 2020 (Source: EPA) Facebook has...
WorldNews - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

KatTheHammer1

Kat #ISTANDWITHGENFLYNN RT @SKYRIDER4538: .@CNN be like, Trump is so racist to the Chinese born virus! If the cure is discovered by a white person, it should be d… 12 seconds ago

HankSweden

HANK RT @BNONews: BREAKING: U.S. declares coronavirus a public health emergency, will deny entry to foreigners who visited China within the last… 15 seconds ago

ThatFPSreal

Wilber RT @Breaking911: BREAKING: The United States declares a national public health emergency over coronavirus 18 seconds ago

EnoughDisaster

🆘DISASTER-POLITICS🆘 🌊#FBR👊#2020🇺🇸 RT @CEDRdigital: BREAKING: Whitehouse declares Public Health Emergency Mandates: U.S. citizens who visited Hubei in the past 14 days to u… 25 seconds ago

lacorte_nancy

Nancy Gail RT @jennfranconews: #BREAKING: HHS Secretary Alex Azar declares a public health emergency in the U.S. amid the novel coronavirus outbreak:… 28 seconds ago

emctsprime

emctsprime US government declares the novel coronavirus a public health emergency https://t.co/OyA0ljXOU2 via @Q13FOX 46 seconds ago

halomoma

Rose Basco RT @alx: BREAKING: US declares Coronavirus a public health emergency and will deny entry to foreigners who visited China within the last 14… 52 seconds ago

CEDRdigital

CEDR Digital Corps BREAKING: Whitehouse declares Public Health Emergency Mandates: U.S. citizens who visited Hubei in the past 14 da… https://t.co/12fQxYXnok 1 minute ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

23ABC Midday News | Top Stories for January 31, 2020 [Video]23ABC Midday News | Top Stories for January 31, 2020

The Kern County Public Health Department has put out a statement indicating that officials are actively monitoring reports of the coronavirus around the world and staying in close contact with the CDC.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 09:09Published

The coronavirus outbreak is now a public health emergency of international concern. Here's what that means [Video]The coronavirus outbreak is now a public health emergency of international concern. Here's what that means

As cases of the coronavirus soar in China and the spread continues around the globe, the World Health Organization has declared this outbreak a Public Health Emergency. But what exactly does that..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 03:27Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.