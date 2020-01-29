Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > KSI & Logan Paul Throw Punches Before Jake Paul Vs Gib Fight

KSI & Logan Paul Throw Punches Before Jake Paul Vs Gib Fight

Video Credit: Hollywood Life - Duration: 02:28s - Published < > Embed
KSI & Logan Paul Throw Punches Before Jake Paul Vs Gib Fight

KSI & Logan Paul Throw Punches Before Jake Paul Vs Gib Fight

KSI & Logan Paul find out who punches harder now months after their rematch.

Plus, Jake & Gib's match ended so quickly you could have watched it on TikTok....or BYTE.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

KSI and Logan Paul come face-to-face for first time since fight in joint interview at Jake Paul vs Gib

KSI and Logan Paul met for the first time since their fight at Jake Paul vs AnEsonGib on Thursday....
talkSPORT - Published

Jake Paul vs Gib TONIGHT: When is the fight? What time does live stream start? Ring walk time? UK fight time?

Jake Paul and AnEsonGib are ready to face off at Island Gardens in Miami tonight. The YouTube rivals...
talkSPORT - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

UKNewsBot1

UK Sports News Bot KSI & Logan Paul Throw Punches Before Jake Paul Vs Gib Fight - HollywoodLife https://t.co/BSQqslM3j6 2 hours ago

Italiajin21

HIDE ღ❤ღ꒰･‿･๑꒱㌰㌰official KSI & Logan Paul Throw Punches Before Jake Paul Vs Gib Fight https://t.co/DYeJE87Wv4 3 hours ago

NovaSwiftt

Dyl Jake Paul could easily beat KSI after seeing how he timed his punches, picked his angles and wasn't afraid to throw like Logan. 18 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Viddal Riley Slams Jake Paul For Desecrating WBO Title Belt [Video]Viddal Riley Slams Jake Paul For Desecrating WBO Title Belt

Logan Paul gets roasted and faces a wave of backlash. Plus - Gib reacts to almost fighting at the weigh-in.

Credit: Hollywood Life     Duration: 02:53Published

Gib Apologizes To Jake Paul Mom Over Disrespectful Comments [Video]Gib Apologizes To Jake Paul Mom Over Disrespectful Comments

Gib disses Jake Paul’s mom. KSI disses Jake Paul. Plus - David Dobrik reveals weird secret.

Credit: Hollywood Life     Duration: 03:04Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.