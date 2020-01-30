O'Neill: A reality check for us 1 week ago < > Embed Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 03:05s - Published O'Neill: A reality check for us Stoke City boss Michael O'Neill gives his reaction to Sky Sports following the 4-0 defeat to Derby County.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Fiona Neill - 🚺 She/her RT @SensoriumGalaxy: VR doesn’t end with gaming! Check out the story of VR artist @VR_Rosie Summers and her creative journey in virtual rea… 5 days ago