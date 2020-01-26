Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Top 10 Lethal Anime Techniques

Top 10 Lethal Anime Techniques

Video Credit: WatchMojo - Duration: 12:10s - Published < > Embed
Top 10 Lethal Anime TechniquesTop 10 Dangerous Forbidden Techniques in Anime
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Top 10 Lethal Anime Techniques

They’re off limits for a reason you know!

Welcome to WatchMojo and today we are counting down our picks for the Dangerous Forbidden Techniques in Anime.

For this list, we’ll be looking at the moves seen in anime that were widely regarded as too lethal to implement, since the ramifications could mean death or worse for all parties involved.

They still got used anyway because, let’s be honest, who can resist pushing the big red button?




You Might Like


Tweets about this

ReallyRules

Tokusatsu, Anime, & Manga Multimedia Productions Top 10 Lethal Anime Techniques https://t.co/mYyAfFBDuS 3 days ago

pan121_tadeo

Gabriel Tadeo Top 10 Lethal Anime Techniques https://t.co/WdGIr8KPCz via @YouTube 3 days ago

VortexBrito

Brito Vagner Dantas Top 10 Lethal Anime Techniques https://t.co/lePUNFIDyp via @YouTube 3 days ago

CLIQUE6

CLIQUE6° Top 10 Lethal Anime Techniques https://t.co/BfrG6jEk1u | CLIQUE6° 4 days ago

bcolbymartin

Brian Top 10 Lethal Anime Techniques https://t.co/A5GkMHyWSq via @YouTube 4 days ago

CLIQUE6

CLIQUE6° Top 10 Lethal Anime Techniques https://t.co/syt1uIdCL1 | CLIQUE6° 4 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Top 10 Anime Powers That Could Kill the User [Video]Top 10 Anime Powers That Could Kill the User

Top 10 Anime Powers That Could Kill the User

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 11:51Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.