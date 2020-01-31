Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > A U.K.-U.S. Trade Deal Is Harder Than It Sounds, Even After Brexit

A U.K.-U.S. Trade Deal Is Harder Than It Sounds, Even After Brexit

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:23s - Published < > Embed
A U.K.-U.S. Trade Deal Is Harder Than It Sounds, Even After Brexit

A U.K.-U.S. Trade Deal Is Harder Than It Sounds, Even After Brexit

The U.K. is now free to start negotiating a trade deal with the U.S. — but actually working out the details of that deal is easier said than done.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources


You Might Like


Tweets about this

freedompeacejoy

Linda Ivan RT @realDonaldTrump: For the first time in American History, we have replaced a disastrous Trade Deal that REWARDED outsourcing with a trul… 14 seconds ago

Katty_Faye

Katty Faye 🇬🇧 #BritishIndepenence 🇬🇧 RT @PeterMacKay: Congratulations to Prime Minister @BorisJohnson on achieving this historic result for Britain. Canada needs to make a trad… 14 seconds ago

trevdick

Trevor Stables🔶 RT @pmdfoster: NEW: #Brexit champagne corks not out of bottle yet, but can reveal taste of what is to come. UK will run full border for E… 15 seconds ago

Louise_Rowntree

Louise Rowntree RT @talkRADIO: Minister for No Deal Brexit Planning Michael Gove: I'm 100 percent confident we will get a trade deal before December. Liste… 18 seconds ago

StandTallTrump

K A G RT @KNP2BP: @Eric_Ericeiri Yes it will Eric! I can’t wait to see the outcome of the USA/England TRADE DEAL! BOTH countries will be #Winni… 36 seconds ago

Loch_Ren_Monsta

Stephen Rennie @Yul_Grynner 1st of January 2021 is when the***hits the fan mate, depending on what kind of trade deal the negotiate. 42 seconds ago

Richcompno

Richard V Day Rejoin EU Dear Anti EU people; Healing can only start with a tariff free trade deal with EU. Your leader, now PM promised this, many times 50 seconds ago

MrSubsea

Al D Absolutely, we need to win by a massively clear mandate. @BorisJohnson incompetence and the “no deal” on trade by e… https://t.co/miqNI1Ykol 1 minute ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

The messy fish problem waiting to hook Brexit [Video]The messy fish problem waiting to hook Brexit

When the UK leaves the European Union it will be able to decide which countries are allowed to fish in its waters. What does that mean for the thousands of tonnes of British fish that currently passes..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:41Published

British fishermen fear that EU trade deal will leave them in the cold [Video]British fishermen fear that EU trade deal will leave them in the cold

British fishermen fear that EU trade deal will leave them in the cold

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 01:57Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.