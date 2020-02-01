Thousands see in Brexit on Parliament Square

Nigel Farage has said Britain’s departure from the EU was “the greatest moment in the modern history of our great nation”.

Hundreds of people gathered in Parliament Square in central London sung the national anthem while waving Union Jack flags as the clock struck 11pm on Friday.

Addressing the crowd from a stage before the 20 second countdown, Mr Farage said: “This is something that I fought for – for 27 years and something that many thousands of you gave your time and money for."