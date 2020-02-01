Hawaii Five-0 S10E15 He waha kou o ka he‘e

Hawaii Five-0 10x15 "He waha kou o ka he‘e" Season 10 Episode 15 Promo Trailer HD - When Grover’s niece, Siobhan (Nia Holloway), goes missing from the police academy and it’s discovered her boyfriend is an undercover member of the Yakuza, Adam may be her only hope of rescue, on HAWAII FIVE-0, Friday, February 7th on CBS.

The episode was directed by series star Ian Anthony Dale and co-written by series star Chi McBride.