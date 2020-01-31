China Virus: Wuhan residents must pass health checks before entering their own homes

Some residents of the Chinese city of Wuhan, which is at the centre of the coronavirus outbreak, are now having to pass health checks to enter their own homes.

A US national living in the city said that to enter her own apartment complex, she was first screened for the virus at the entrance gate.

"This is new," the 23-year-old Columbus, Ohio native said on Saturday (February 1st).

"My apartment complex has two people up front who are checking everyone entering's temperature," she added.

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus is nearing 12,000, as the epidemic continues to spread worldwide.