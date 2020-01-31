Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > China Virus: Wuhan residents must pass health checks before entering their own homes

China Virus: Wuhan residents must pass health checks before entering their own homes

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:53s - Published < > Embed
China Virus: Wuhan residents must pass health checks before entering their own homes

China Virus: Wuhan residents must pass health checks before entering their own homes

Some residents of the Chinese city of Wuhan, which is at the centre of the coronavirus outbreak, are now having to pass health checks to enter their own homes.

A US national living in the city said that to enter her own apartment complex, she was first screened for the virus at the entrance gate.

"This is new," the 23-year-old Columbus, Ohio native said on Saturday (February 1st).

"My apartment complex has two people up front who are checking everyone entering's temperature," she added.

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus is nearing 12,000, as the epidemic continues to spread worldwide.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

don47

DeplorableDonna🇺🇸Cult45 RT @dmon4ever: #WuhanCoronavirus Update: US to bar foreign nationals recently in #China ▶️ To begin Sunday (2/2) at 5pm ▶️ Exceptions fo… 4 seconds ago

MILTONESPINOZAF

MEF🇨🇷🇺🇸🇮🇱#WWG1WGA, #MAGA, God is good💓 RT @EatonRose1: Now almost 10,000 cases of the Corona Virus Worldwide. Now in 22 nations. Death Toll is 230,all in China. Again Wuhan resid… 5 minutes ago

fagcng

F.A.G.C RT @deyemiayo: The Nigerian embassy in China is not notifying anyone about the Corona Virus as if our Igbo brothers aren't residents in Wuh… 18 minutes ago

deyemiayo

Broda Ayo 🇳🇬 The Nigerian embassy in China is not notifying anyone about the Corona Virus as if our Igbo brothers aren't residen… https://t.co/kQvku0hufJ 19 minutes ago

mubangizimm

Mubangizi_♠️ RT @owishemwe: 1. There are only 400 Ugandan Students in China so let’s stop inflating numbers for personal benefit. 2. The only people tha… 44 minutes ago

fonstuinstra

Fons Tuinstra Humour breaks out in Wuhan as bored residents wait out virus lockdown https://t.co/pduWjnKlij via @scmpnews 2 hours ago

zlcosgrove

Zane Cosgrove Plenty of information out there if you look for it but I'll start to post some helpful info and sources on the… https://t.co/8aOxV4QZlR 2 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus: China arrivals moved to hospital under police escort [Video]Coronavirus: China arrivals moved to hospital under police escort

Buses carrying British nationals from the coronavirus-hit city of Wuhan in China, travel along the M6 motorway on their way to Arrowe Park Hospital in Merseyside. The passengers arrived by plane to RAF..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:11Published

The U.S. And Many Other Countries Issue Travel Bans To China [Video]The U.S. And Many Other Countries Issue Travel Bans To China

The United States warned Americans not to travel to China as the death toll from a new virus reached 213. The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the new coronavirus a global health emergency on..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.