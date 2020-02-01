Budget 2020 : Rahul Gandhi said on Modi government's budget, nothing for youth | Oneindia News

There has been a reaction from the Congress on the Modi government's budget 2020.

Former party president Rahul Gandhi has described this budget as directionless.

He said that nothing has been found in the budget of 2020-2021.

Rahul said that there is nothing in the budget for employment.

There is no solution to unemployment.

He also said that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman went astray during the budget.