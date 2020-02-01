Global  

'Longest speech in history but hollow': Rahul Gandhi slams union budget

'Longest speech in history but hollow': Rahul Gandhi slams union budget

'Longest speech in history but hollow': Rahul Gandhi slams union budget

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that Finace Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's budget speech was the longest in history with no strategic idea.

Sitharaman presented the budget earlier in the day.
