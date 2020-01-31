Basketball fans in the Philippines write tributes to Kobe Bryant

Thousands of residents and tourists are flocking to this basketball court in the Philippines to pay respects to late basketball star Kobe Bryant.

The small court, in the middle of a condominium block in Taguig City, Manila, has become the focal point of tributes to the LA Lakers legend who died in a helicopter crash on January 26 alongside his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna.

Footage shows how tourists and residents in the basketball-loving country are flocking there to paint tributes on the walls surrounding the court.

Residents are laying flowers and posing and praying at a shrine with several portraits of Bryant in his LA Lakers kit.

''The artwork is a tribute to Kobe Bryant and his daughters and the victims of the accident.

It's a form of our prayer, to give love and honour," said Mike Swift who helped create the tributes.

''All over the world, people are coming here to pay respect and show love and to mourn, to mourn Kobe Bryant, mourn Gianna.

It's all our loss.''