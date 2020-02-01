'Utter chaos': Coronavirus exposes China healthcare weaknesses

With more people infected with the coronavirus than had been with SARS , China's healthcare system is feeling the strain.



Recent related videos from verified sources China Virus: Wuhan residents must pass health checks before entering their own homes Some residents of the Chinese city of Wuhan, which is at the centre of the coronavirus outbreak, are now having to pass health checks to enter their own homes. A US national living in the city said.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:53Published 5 hours ago Biden Attacks Trump Over Proposed Budget Cuts To Health Agencies Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden criticized President Donald Trump over global health issues. He reminded people that Trump reduced U.S. oversight of such issues before the coronavirus.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32Published 7 hours ago