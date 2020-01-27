Global  

Coronavirus Concerns Prompts Big Changes On Entering U.S. Starting Sunday

Coronavirus Concerns Prompts Big Changes On Entering U.S. Starting Sunday

Coronavirus Concerns Prompts Big Changes On Entering U.S. Starting Sunday

The coronavirus outbreak continues to grow.

In China, the virus has killed at least 259 people and infected nearly 12,000.
