Man Utd pay Munich Air Disaster respects

Supporters gathered at Old Trafford ahead of Man Utd vs Wolves to commemorate the Munich Air Disaster
Man Utd and Man City condone fan behaviour after social media video emerges

Man Utd and Man City condone fan behaviour after social media video emergesMan Utd's win over Man City was overshadowed by several incidents between fans at the Etihad Stadium...
Daily Star - Published

Man City and Manchester United facing punishment after Carabao Cup derby crowd trouble

Missiles were thrown and some City fans were filmed making aeroplane gestures in reference to the...
Independent - Published


mbxppes

ً I want to pay all the respects to the Munich Air Disaster. It’s absolutely heartbreaking. Everyone wants to play f… https://t.co/8RFNsc3Ve8 6 hours ago

MrShot7

Jonesinho RT @WolvesHelp: .@ManUtd are encouraging Wolves fans to pay their respects and help mark the anniversary of the Munich air disaster between… 9 hours ago

WolvesHelp

Wolves Help .@ManUtd are encouraging Wolves fans to pay their respects and help mark the anniversary of the Munich air disaster… https://t.co/JpaYD3TFOZ 9 hours ago

DRawstron

Daniel Rawstron @MStewart0013 @TuftyMUFC I’ll be honest I don’t really know what the answer is but walking out on a game is embarra… https://t.co/wYUHIPtTfT 10 hours ago

RyanJohnson9510

Ryan MUFC Johnson 🇾🇪 RT @RachVaughanxx: Can we just remember that we pay our respects to those who lost their lives and who were effected by the Munich disaster… 22 hours ago

