Howe: Lerma red card was harsh

Howe: Lerma red card was harsh

Howe: Lerma red card was harsh

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe was proud of the spirit his side showed after Jefferson Lerma was sent off early in the second half of their win against Aston Villa.
